Beautiful today with more hot and humid weather later this week

Our string of beautiful weather continues as we remain under the influence of high pressure through mid week. A weak front moves through later this week and will linger into the weekend. Afternoon showers and storms return to end the week and will be a bit more numerous than just a typical pop-up thunderstorm on Thursday.

MONDAY

We’ll see another beautiful sunny day with low humidity levels and highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s

TUESDAY

A few more clouds drift into the region leading , but we'll still see a mostly sunny day. Temperatures begin to soar as the high pressure shifts to our east. This will shift the winds out of the south. Humidity levels will also be on the increase. Our highs climb into the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

A frontal boundary will be getting closer to the region, but we should squeak out one more dry day. Temperatures continue to soar under a southerly wind. Highs close in on 91 with high humidity levels making it feel even hotter. If you’re working outside don’t forget to take several breaks and stay hydrated.

THURSDAY

A weak front arrives and this will be the focal point for showers and storms. They’ll become numerous during the afternoon. Some storms may contain some heavier rainfall. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

The weak frontal boundary lingers near our area which will help fire off some afternoon storms and showers. They shouldn’t be as numerous as Thursday, but they’ll be around. High on Friday will climb into the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds with pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Highs over the weekend will climb into the mid and upper 809s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.