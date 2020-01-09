Crews respond to house fire in Bedford County

UPDATE:

According to officials, a house fire on Nemmo Road in Bedford County is under control.

The fire broke out in the 2100 block of Nemmo Road on Thursday night.

Dozens of responders were called to the scene, and they had difficulty reaching the fire because of muddy conditions. Firetrucks had to park on the side of the road and send water down because of the house's location. Two other trucks were able to get close to the house.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the extent of property damage.

Fire officials confirmed two county trucks are on scene as well as 4 different volunteer fire departments.

