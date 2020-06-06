Bedford County Courthouse rings bells for D-Day

Saturday marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day. Guests are not allowed at the the D-Day Memorial because of coronavirus restrictions. So to still commemorate the anniversary, the D-Day Foundation partnered with Bedford County and local churches to set off bells.

The Bedford County Courthouse and area churches rung their bells 20 times, once for each Bedford Boy Killed on D-Day. The bells rang at 12:44 p.m., the same time Saturday as the ones that rang across Normandy, France.

"I think anytime we can come together in spirit, virtually, however we can spread the message that we need to remember this day and why it was so important, we need to do it," April Cheek-Messier, President and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, said.

The memorial foundation also created a virtual tribute that aired on the foundation's Facebok page and website.