Bedford County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers to "Move Over"

Law enforcement officers are killed and seriously injured every year by drivers who fail to move over.

Tuesday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference alongside a Deputy who was involved in one such accident.

The “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with activated lights, has been in Virginia since 2002. It was amended in 2019 to strengthen the penalty for violating the law; however, officers continue to be killed or injured. Since 2017, 188 officers have been killed in traffic-related incidents.

“It’s such an easy thing to do to keep our law enforcement safe,” said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller. “Our deputies work in dangerous situations all the time, but drivers really increase that risk for them when they zoom by and ignore the flashing lights — and the law.”

The conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

