Bedford County special ops team prepares for heavy rain

The Bedford County Swift water rescue team is ready to respond in case of a flooding emergency.

The Special Operations Command is prepping gear and loading boats in anticipation for heavy rain this week.

The team is equipped to be called on by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

"We're prepared for whatever the weather throws at us here in Bedford County," explained Chief Monty Coleman with the Forest Vol. Fire Department. "So, our swift water team has kind of been put on a little bit of an alert by myself to make sure our equipment has been double checked, make sure it's combat-ready, boats inflated, motors are good to go, personals have checked their personal equipment," Coleman added.

He says they're ready to respond anywhere across the state.

