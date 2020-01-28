Bedford County broadband project may get delayed

Some in Bedford County may have to wait a little longer for high-speed internet access.

Board members were set to vote on a resolution Monday night, giving an extra 96 business days to complete the project.

The $3.5 million, 12-tower system is part of the county's broadband initiative.

Leaders say Blue Ridge Towers requested the extension after some unexpected challenges with some of the sites. "And those delays are related to land acquisition, finalizing leases. Reviewing tower fall zones, compliance issues," explained Robert Hiss, the county administrator:

For now, the board voted to table the decision.

