Bedford County business creates self-cleaning surfaces to kill viruses

Just like most viruses, the Coronavirus can be transmitted through touch. One Bedford County Business hopes to help stop the spread.

NanoTouch was founded in 2012, designing products to help prevent the spread of viruses.

NanoSeptic Continuously Self-Cleaning Surfaces Clean based on technology, not toxins. NanoSeptic skins and mats turn dirty, high traffic public touch points into continuously self-cleaning surfaces.

The Forest company designs NanoSeptic peel and stick products that can be applied to commonly touched surfaces.

Co-founder Mark Sission says they've taken a different approach to disinfecting unlike traditional cleaning products that use chemicals.

"On the surface there is a mini nano crystal that is powered by any visible light, so it could be LED, incandescent, fluorescent; any visible light charges these crystals and they create a very powerful oxidation reaction that completely breaks down any organic contaminants," Sission explains.



The technology is manufactured in many forms including stickers, sleeves and button covers.

Because of its uniqueness, NanoTouch has more than doubled business since the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The company has picked up several new distributors in China, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. "Our team is working a lot of hours right now just getting orders out the door," Sission says, who is just one of three people who operate the business.

When the company began lab testing their surface stickers against viruses, it performed well, Sisson says, especially against the Coronavirus. "The surface completely eradicated the virus, they couldn't find any trace of it on the surface," he said.

Sisson says the product lasts 90 days after application and is meant to complement regular cleaning habits. "It starts working immediately and continues working, 24/7 it's always on," he said.

