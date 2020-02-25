Bedford County camp gets green light for expansion project

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ7)-- A camp retreat in Bedford County got the green light to develop more cabins.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a Special Use Permit for Thomas Road Baptist Church (TRBC) in Lynchburg.
The permit will allow the church to build about a dozen new cabins at their Thomas Road Outpost (TRO) camp on Sharp Top Mountain.
Camp leaders say this will help their growing summer-camp program.
"We're not trying to overdevelop it, you know, to make it a metropolis, if you will. We want to keep it an outdoor recreation area for the most part where kids that can't afford to come up and have a week at camp," said Steve Perkins director of TRO. "We want to be able to provide them with that experience."
The camp sits on a parcel of 500 acres owned by TRBC.
