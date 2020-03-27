Bedford County closes park amenities to prevent COVID-19 spread

Bedford County will now take additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its communities.

The county has closed all park amenities that contain touch points.

Open park areas and trails will remain open, but things such as playgrounds and pavilions will close.

"It can stay on certain surfaces for multiple hours and perhaps even up to three days. The more we thought about it, in order to contain the spread or potential spread of the virus, we thought this was a good precaution to take," said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.

In addition, the Bedford Skate Park will also be fully closed.

There's not currently a timeline for when these amenities will re-open.

