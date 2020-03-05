Bedford County deputies recognized for life-saving responses

A pair of Bedford County deputies are credited with saving two lives recently.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office recognized Deputy Brian Ellis and Deputy Bradley Lones for their service.

The deputies responded to two different calls involving someone in mental distress.

During one of the calls, the deputies were able to convince a man suffering from hallucinations to go the hospital.

They later learned the man had a bad infection and could have died.

"Number one, we deescalate the situation, number two we just try to provide any help that we can as far as getting them the mental help treatment or evaluation that they may need," explained Deputy Bradly Lones.

The Sheriff's Office provides mental health training through Horizon Behavioral Heath for deputies.