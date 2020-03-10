Bedford County fire departments replace decade-old air packs

Firefighters in Bedford County have received new gear to help keep them safe.

Almost every department in the county has been outfitted with new air packs. The gear includes new tanks, face mask gear and a regulator.

The air packs will replace their old tanks that were at least a decade old.

The gear was funded by a 10-percent buy-in from the departments and the county's capital improvement plan. "That is about half of the county's total need to completely do an upgrade, so our goal and our plans are to apply for an Assistance to Firefighter's grant through FEMA, to fill the rest of the need," explained Lt. Mark Carter with Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

The county hopes to get grant funding to buy about 100 more air packs.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.