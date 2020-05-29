Bedford County man arrested for drug possession, distribution

A six-month drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of a Bedford County man on several drug charges.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has been investigating Joel Taylor of Forest. Thursday, investigators searched his home, and found what they say was possible methamphetamine, marijuana, several types of pills and heroin, along with a firearm.

A stolen vehicle was also recovered as part of the investigation.

Taylor is charged with:

- Distribution of Methamphetamine X2

- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine more than 100 grams

- Possession of Heroin (Schedule I)

- Possession of Fentanyl (Schedule II)

- Possession Acetyl Fentanyl (Schedule I)

- Possession of Methamphetamine (Schedule II)

- Possession of Xanax (Schedule IV)

- Possession of a Firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II

- Possession of Firearm by a convicted felon

