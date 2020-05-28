Neighbors concerned after stabbing leaves one man in hospital

"The first few months were kind of quiet, you know we tried to befriend her. The last month has been a little scary with her," said Amanda Booth.

Booth moved to Triple A Trailer Court just this past December.

Along with other neighbors who spoke to WDBJ7, she says the neighborhood is usually pretty quiet.

Wednesday night, however, that changed.

"Yesterday I was driving home on Rock Cliff Road and she jumped out in front of me and wiggled her behind at me," said Booth.

That woman is Kathryn Hudson, who was arrested Wednesday around 9 p.m.

She's accused of stabbing a man multiple times in the head, neck and back in the woods near Shingle Block Road.

That man, Donald Craighead, was taken to Roanoke Memorial in critical condition.

Booth says Hudson has caused problems before and that this situation makes her want to relocate.

"It makes me feel unsafe. I think I'm going to be looking to move because this wasn't close to home, this was home. My kids play here, they sleep here," said Booth.

Hudson is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.

She has a hearing scheduled for October 19.

