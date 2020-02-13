Bedford County manufacturer highlights product on 'World Radio Day'

An International event is drawing attention to jobs here at home.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, recognizes February 13 as "World Radio Day."

A manufacturer that operates in our region is calling attention to the event.

L3Harris builds and tests public safety radios at a facility in Forest. They produced more than 100,000 of the devices last year for police, firefighters, and other first responders.

"It really makes us proud," said Mark Tesh, a product manager for L3 Harris. "When you see a policeman, or a fireman, or an ambulance here in Central Virginia, that they're using our equipment."

L3Harris employs more than 450 people at facilities in the Lynchburg area, including around 100 at its Eagle Focus Factory in Forest and just under 400 at its Jefferson Ridge Parkway facility in Lynchburg.

