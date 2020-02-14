Bedford County nonprofit assisting people impacted by Coronavirus in China

A local non-profit that provides humanitarian relief is offering aid to people impacted by the Coronavirus.

World Help, based in Bedford County, is working with its partners in China to provide 15,000 surgical masks for people in the Asian country. They're also providing money to cover the cost of food for around 15,000 people.

"This is a very practical way that we can show the love of Christ to the people of China, and also impact a group of people we've been working with for a long time," explained Mark Hogsed, World Help's vice president of global programs.

World Help has been working with pastors in China for years to establish churches and meet physical needs of people in impoverished communities.

To learn more or donate to World Help's current initiative, visit https://worldhelp.net/

