Bedford County opens call center for coronavirus resources

"We together are stronger," said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.

Miller's words are a beacon to the Bedford County community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With cases in Virginia rising by the day, the county has started a new way to help both its police force and its citizens.

"The purpose of the call center is so that our local citizens through phone and email have an opportunity to seek either questions or resources, or people that wanna volunteer resources into our system," said Jack Jones, Bedford County Fire and Rescue chief.

A new call center devoted to coronavirus-related inquiries is now open.

Manned by multiple county departments, it will be used as an asset for people who want to volunteer resources, or as a place for people to find resources.

The center will also help shift some weight off 911 operators.

It will separate emergencies from calls about the pandemic.

"And we need to take a burden off of our 911 operators because eventually these phone calls will go into 911. The idea is to keep 911 as an emergency line, so these are not emergency needs, it's needs that can be met with our community," said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.

Here's how it works:

People call into the center for help, where their information will be distributed to the proper organization - based on where they live in the county.

Help will then be delivered in the appropriate capacity by that organization.

"So not only is this a phone call in, but it's a service being delivered out to the members of our community," said Hiss.

The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

It can be reached at 540-587-0720 or by email at covid19-bedfordhelp@bedfordcountyva.gov.

