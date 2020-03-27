Bedford County playgrounds, pavilions, skate park closing

Bedford County has made the decision to close park amenities in response to the spread of COVID-19.

In order to follow CDC recommendations to limit interpersonal interactions, Bedford County will close all park amenities that contain touch points, effective immediately.

The closure applies to all playground equipment, fitness equipment, pavilions and the skate park. Restrooms were closed to the public last week.

According to the county, they closures will be re-evaluated as the situation evolves.

Trails and other open areas of the parks will remain open, but the county urges people to social distance and refrain from touching things.

For more information on COVID-19 in Bedford, visit the county website.