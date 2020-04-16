Bedford County student wins national video contest on poisoning prevention

A young student from Bedford County has won a national contest with her unique video on poisoning prevention.

National Poisoning Prevention Week was the third week of March, and it was that week that Kristen Wenger, the education coordinator for the Blue Ridge Poison Center at University of Virginia Health, was notified of the winner: 8-year-old Juliet Adkins.

Adkins won the K-5 division of a National Poisoning Prevention Week video contest. She’s a homeschooled student living in Coleman Falls with her parents, Jamie and Matt.

WATCH Juliet’s winning video:



“I’ve spoken to Juliet and her Mom by phone to offer congratulations, and to thank her for helping spread the word about poison safety,” Wenger said. “Perhaps Juliet has a future in film making! She is a talented young lady. I hope this video brings a smile to everyone’s face, just as it did to mine.

Juliet’s video shows the importance of keeping medicines and other dangerous substances out of the reach of children.

The PoisonHelp hotline number is 1-800-222-1222.

