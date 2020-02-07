Bedford County students educate peers through Black History Forum

Students in Bedford County are leading an effort to educate their peers about African American culture.

A student organization at Jefferson Forest High School called "Out of Many" hosted a Black History Forum Friday.

Events were held throughout the day, featuring prominent African Americans who hold leadership positions in the community. They talked about their careers and life experiences, and answered questions from students about how they've overcome discrimination and adversity.

"We really wanted to make this a thing where anybody felt comfortable coming and talking about their experiences," said Jefferson Forest High School student and Out of Many member, Nia Flood.

This is the second year "Out of Many" has hosted a Black History Forum to educate their fellow students.

