Bedford County swift water rescue team saves man from floodwaters

A man was rescued from the top of his vehicle Monday morning after flood waters rushed through Bedford County.

The county’s Fire & Rescue Special Operations Command (SOC) responded around 6:30 a.m. to an area around Otterville Rd.

The rescue team reported difficulty getting to the man due to flooded bridges and roadways.

Crews were able to get their swift water boat in the water around 7:10 a.m., rescuing the man from the top of his vehicle and securing him in a life jacket.

They say the man climbed to the roof of his vehicle to escape floodwaters.

According the SOC, the man was uninjured.