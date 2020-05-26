Bedford County teacher competes on "Jeopardy!"

A local teacher is competing on "Jeopardy!"

Will Satterwhite is a teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford County.

The Virginia Tech graduate teaches band and choir.

He says he auditioned for the show last year and they picked him for the Teacher’s Tournament.

The show was taped in February, just before production stopped due to the pandemic.

Satterwhite says it was a dream come true to meet host Alex Trebek and appear on the show. “I’ve always wanted to be on "Jeopardy!", and then right around the time I started teaching back in 2010, 2011, they started this teacher tournament, so this thing that I had I loved and this job and career path that I loved sort of joined forces," Satterwhite said.

The episode airs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on WDBJ7.

