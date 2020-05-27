Bedford County teen helps community, achieves Stars and Stripes Award

Take a drive down Greenwood Street in Bedford.

This bench - one of two made of skateboards - was park of Thomson's project. WDBJ7 photo.

You'll end up at Greenwood Park and might notice a few new improvements.

"I was just doing it to help a park and it turned out into this really big thing," said Kiersten Thomson.

That really big thing Thomson is talking about is her Stars and Stripes Award - a first for the area.

She was given the honor - the highest in the American Heritage Girls - because of her work at Greenwood Park.

She spent over 50 hours sprucing up the park to make it a better place for the community.

"I wasn't really expecting it to go this far or to impact this many people. It was - just gonna do it because I want to prove to myself that I can do this," said Thomson.

With help from others, she installed new benches made of skateboards, a little free library, and new bike racks, to name a few things.

Her troop leader says Thomson's attitude is what being an American Heritage Girl is all about.

"Oh I feel so good for her," said Chrissy Wright, Troop VA1556 coordinator. "I know that she worked really hard on that. I think it's a great representation of what these girls can accomplish if they put their minds to it."

And now looking forward, Thomson says she wants to help other girls achieve the same goals in the future.

"I think it would be cool to hop troop to troop and go, 'look, I did this, I did Stars and Stripes, you should do it. Here's what I did and here's some ideas,'" said Thomson.

