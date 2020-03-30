Bedford County to announce coronavirus aid initiative

Bedford County is unrolling an aid initiative for residents of the county.

A news conference will be held to announce the initiative at 11 a.m. Monday; WDBJ7 will live stream it here.

No specifics have yet been revealed, but representatives of multiple Bedford County Departments have developed a system geared to meet the evolving needs of the community when it comes to coronavirus

The aid will focus on COVID-19 situations that may impact diverse segments of the community due to social distancing, isolation, unemployment, and any other unforeseen events yet to come due to the pandemic.

This collaboration is representative of the local government and public safety community, according to a release from the county. County Administrator Robert Hiss, Sheriff Mike Miller, Chief Todd Foreman and Chief Jack Jones will be on hand to announce and detail the intent and capacity of this effort.

This initiative will be for all Bedford County citizens and will have a special concentrated effort for people age 60 or older.

Click here for more information about coronavirus in Bedford County.

