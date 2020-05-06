Bedford County warns of scam involving fake arrest warrants

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam.

Investigators say the scammer calls people and identifies himself as a Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy. He tells the people he's calling that the sheriff’s office has a warrant for their arrest.

He then tells the targeted victims to go to their banks, keeping them on the phone the whole time, and get cash, which he says will be used as bond money. At least one person wasn't aware it was a scam until being told by a banker while trying to get cash.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reminds people that under no circumstance will a law enforcement officer call people and require them to hand over money.

