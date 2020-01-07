Bedford Grinch display resurfaces after disappearing before Christmas

A large Christmas decoration with a lot of sentimental value to people in Bedford has reappeared after going missing last month.

A hand-painted, wooden depiction of The Grinch was located Monday by a Bedford County Sheriff's Deputy, who found the decoration abandoned on the side of Harveys Creek Road in Moneta.

The item was taken from a Christmas display at Liberty Lake Park sometime around December 17. The decoration was handcrafted by Jeff Bavely, a beloved friend of town leaders who died a few months ago.

"It's not a store-bought thing. It's something that was made by hand, by Jeff," explained D.W. Lawhorne, public works director for the town of Bedford. "Jeff loved Christmas and his family loved coming through every year, seeing all of the stuff he made."

It's unclear who might have taken The Grinch and police say no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

