Bedford NAACP hosts peaceful march

Protesters gathered together for a march Saturday in Bedford, organized by the Bedford NAACP chapter.

For this Solidarity and Justice Peace March, folks started at Washington Street Baptist Church and stopped in front of the Bedford County Courthouse. More than 100 people came out.

"If you say what you, say what you mean and mean what you say, hold them accountable, that's what we're hoping that we're going to do moving forward. We're hoping that this is a wake up call, that you can't keep stepping down, you've got to stand up and get involved," Robert Carson, President of the Bedford Chapter of NAACP, said.

Community leaders, sheriffs' deputies, and police officers also joined in.