Bedford Police begin neighborhood walk-throughs to help during pandemic

The Bedford Police Department began a new weekly initiative Friday to help the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every week the police department will do COVID-19 "safety walks" through various neighborhoods.

The goal of the initiative is to reach out to the community to see what needs are present.

They say by doing the walks, they'll be able to increase visibility and personally address the needs of the town.

"We always want to practice getting out of our cars and talking to people," said Todd Foreman, Bedford Police chief. "It's part of what we do in the Bedford Police Department - our interaction with the public. But this is a little extra because we're trying to meet needs that people may have."

They plan to go through different neighborhoods throughout the town.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.