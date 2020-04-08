Bedford Public Libraries continues efforts digitally

Although the sign says closed, Bedford Public Libraries is far from being shut down.

The library system might not have its doors open, but services are continuing in a different way.

"We're sort of relying on a lot of our e-resources that we have available," said Jenny Novalis, Bedford Public Libraries director.

Despite the closure, she says people won't have trouble finding something to read.

"On our website we have access to over 600,000 audio-books, regular books - e-books - magazine issues," said Novalis.

As long as you have a library membership - which is free - you can also access Ancestry databases.

This was only available on-site before, but now -

"Ancestry.com has allowed for a limited time people to be able to access that particular database from off-site as well," said Novalis.

For those still working in the library, display shelves don't have to be filled; no patrons are allowed inside.

"We also have hardly displays up because of course no one's coming in the library, so we have empty display shelves and it's very echo-y," said Katie Hoffman, public services librarian.

But for those who still need to return checked out books, the drop boxes are still open.

The library system now lets books sit for a few days before cleaning them and putting them away.

"But we're still continuing to quarantine those items for 72 hours and then also after those 72 hours we would go in and sanitize the covers and allow the books to dry before putting them back on the shelf," said Novalis.

They're also continuing Wi-Fi service at all their locations and say that story-times will continue online.

