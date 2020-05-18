Bedford Public Library System resumes "Grab and Go" materials

The Bedford Public Library System is making a small step toward getting books back out to the public.

They're now doing "Grab and Go" pickup for their materials for the first time since March.

Folks can call in to place items on hold and then pick them up.

To limit any close interactions, they are placed on a table outside the library.

People then grab their order after staff have stepped back inside.

"Providing this service and letting people come to the library to get their holds is really a way for the staff to continue to help the community," said Jenny Novalis, Bedford Public Library System director.

They've also added new books and movies to their collection.

