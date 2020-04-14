Bedford Sheriff looking for man wanted on marijuana charge

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on a felony warrant for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

The sheriff's office is asking for help regarding the whereabouts of 53-year-old Michael Anthony Dobyns of Bedford.

Anyone with information on Dobyns is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or go online here.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

