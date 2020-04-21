Bedford Urban Garden grows through pandemic

Springtime is here as little plants begin to sprout.

For the Bedford Urban Garden, this is a time of growth.

But with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, some adjustments are being made.

"We can't congregate in very large numbers, so we've had to monitor that and watch that. We've ended up having to eliminate a lot of our education programs that we had hoped to install this year," said Jim Revell, Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association volunteer.

He, along with others, were going to do weekly lessons to educate new gardeners.

Due to the pandemic, they had to be canceled, but could go on in the fall.

"We had the classes set, we had the information ready to go - the programs, we had one hands-on program, the propagation class was gonna be a little bit of a hands-on program. So, some of those things we're gonna miss," said Revell.

A new addition for the times is a hand-washing station, built by users of the gardens.

With all 32 beds in the garden reserved, Bedford Urban Garden president Teresa Stanley says the station is a great way to stay healthy.

"They stepped up and said hey, we found this great washing station that could be built and we will buy it, buy the materials, we will build it and set it up over at the garden at no cost to you," said Stanley.

And as a way to give back, they're looking to donate food to local ministries and food pantries.

"Previous years we've been able to donate over 300 pounds. We set a goal for 1000 pounds this year and so we're aiming towards that," said Revell.

