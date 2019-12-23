Bedford broadband buildout advances one step closer to completion

Monday night's meeting of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors was about one thing: making sure people in the county finally have access to broadband, and have it on schedule.

It's an issue County Administrator Robert Hiss says many residents are familiar with.

"A significant part of Bedford County does not have adequate access to broadband services," said Hiss.

That's supposed to change with the county's broadband buildout, finalized this summer. Under that plan, 12 new broadband towers would be added around the county.

"It will encompass 95% of those who are either un-served or under-served," said Hiss.

However Bedford, and the company tasked with the buildout, Blue Ridge Towers, have struggled figuring out where the towers should be built, threatening to put the project behind schedule.

Monday's vote by the board of supervisors secures three new tower sites, a significant portion of the remaining construction.

"This was a full quarter, or 25%, of all the towers that were a part of this network," said Hiss.

According to Hiss, Monday's vote should keep the project on time and on target. That means full network of towers should be up and operational by Spring 2020.