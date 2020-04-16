Bedford first responders and officials read to elementary kids virtually

First responders and officials in one hometown have started a new initiative - reading to kids virtually.

David Bishop reads a book as a part of the program. WDBJ7 photo.

Each day, someone from Bedford County will read a book and post it online.

It could be a deputy with the sheriff's office, or someone with the fire department.

The effort is aimed at elementary-aged children to keep them educated and entertained during the pandemic.

Some popular titles are in the mix of books being read, including Dr. Seuss and the Bernstein Bears.

"I remember growing up how being read to was such an impact to me and I can only hope that having these public figures in the county reading to the kids in Bedford County. I can only hope that that'll be impactful to them," said David Bishop, corporal.

Bishop credits his wife Alyson with the start of this program.

