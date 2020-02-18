Bedford grocery store owner donates remaining inventory to local food pantry

Not everything was sold when a grocery store recently closed in Bedford, but the leftover food isn't going to waste.

Vista Food shut its doors for a final time over the weekend. The store's owner, Amit Patel, wasn't able to sell everything before his last day of business. Instead of throwing away his remaining inventory, he donated what was left to Bedford Christian Ministries.

"There's a significant amount of green beans and coffee that we'll be able to distribute over a lengthy period, but there were also some items like salad dressing and toothpaste that we don't normally purchase and don't get from the food bank that people will have an opportunity to select for themselves," explained Houston Crum, Bedford Christian Ministries' managing director.

Volunteers from Saint John's Episcopal Church in Bedford gleaned the shelves and helped move Patel's donation to the food pantry.

