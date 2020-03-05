Bedford grocery store to reopen under new ownership

An independent grocery store in Bedford will open its doors again soon under new leadership.

Wendell and Stephanie Dawson will open Elba Butcher Shoppe in the former Vista Food location in Bedford, according to Bedford County Economic Development Director Traci Blido.

The Dawsons operate two other Elba Butcher Shoppe locations in Altavista and Gretna. Wendell Dawson has more than 40 years of experience in the grocery business and previously worked at the Vista Food store in Bedford.

Vista Food closed February 8 after more than 40 years of continuous operation under the same name, with various ownership. The space was previously home to Bob Johnson's Supermarket, which opened in the mid 1950's.

Elba Butcher Shoppe will open its Bedford location in early April.

