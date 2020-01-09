Bedford leaders evaluate ways to incorporate greenery along downtown street

Leaders in the town of Bedford want to add a touch of green to one of their main corridors.

The town was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry. The money may be used to add more trees, bushes, and shrubbery along Bridge Street.

Trees can't be planted along sidewalks, but other ideas like raised planters are being considered. Consultants have also recommended closing South Bridge Street to traffic and creating a tree-lined pedestrian mall.

"We heard during our Bridge Street planning process that people wanted to encounter more green as they went through downtown," said Mary Zirkle, the town of Bedford's economic development coordinator. "We have a pretty urban streetscape. We are blessed to now have underground utilities and our nice decorative lights, but we still don't have the greenery that I think people want to see."

A public meeting is being held Thursday night at Venue 109 in Bedford to gather ideas from business and property owners regarding the best ways to incorporate trees and other greenery along Bridge Street.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.