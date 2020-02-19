Bedford musician draws from foster care background to create 'positive' art

A Bedford man hopes to make his mark in the music industry.

Theo Jefferson is a Christian hip-hop artist who goes by the stage name "Ah-Jinx." He recently signed a deal to distribute his music through Bentley Records, a label that supports independent artists.

Jefferson's music is drawn from his background as a foster child.

"My goal is that foster kids will feel comfortable with all of the cards they've been dealt in life, make something out of that mess, and turn it positive," Jefferson told WDBJ7.

Jefferson, who's originally from New York, says he lived in 30 different foster homes before settling in a permanent home in Bedford as a teenager.

