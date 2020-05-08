Bedford organizations host V-E Day and Bedford Boys tribute

V-E Day was celebrated in Bedford in a special way Friday.

Church bells were rung across the Town of Bedford.

They were rung at the same time as those in France, and went on for a little over a minute.

Ken Parker says the event was done in honor of V-E Day and as a tribute to the Bedford Boys.

"In the town of Bedford, all the church bells and the bell at the courthouse tower will be ringing at 11 a.m. this morning to celebrate the 75th anniversary of freedom and liberty throughout the world," said Parker, Bedford Boys Tribute Center co-curator.

The commemoration was brought together by multiple local organizations, including the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, and the Bedford Welcome Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.