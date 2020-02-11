Bedford parade will mark 75th anniversary of World War II victory in Europe

The anniversary of an important milestone during World War II will be celebrated this spring in one of our hometowns.

The National D-Day Memorial Foundation is staging a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of "V-E Day," when fighting ended in Europe. The event will be similar to a parade that was held in Bedford on the 70th anniversary of D-Day in 2014.

"This really is a celebration of the end of the European part of World War II, but also just the spirit of patriotism," explained Maggie Hartley, associate director of programming and events for the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

The parade will happen May 9 at 11 a.m. in Centerown Bedford. Applications for floats are being accepted until April 3.

To learn more about the event and submit an application, visit https://www.dday.org/parade/

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.

