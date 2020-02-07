Bedford Police launch initiative to educate parents about hidden dangers

Police in Bedford are working to educate parents about dangers that might be hiding under their noses.

The Bedford Police Department and Horizon Behavioral Health are hosting a series of events called "Hidden in Plain Sight." The first session was held Friday at the Bedford Welcome Center.

Each interactive seminar is designed to open the eyes of adults to items that might appear safe, but could actually have connections to drugs and alcohol.

"These are actual items that were seized from juveniles," Sergeant Jonathon Chilcott said, holding a handful of modified ink pens.

"They altered the pens by putting a filter down," Chilcott told the audience. "They are either used for consuming crack cocaine or marijuana."

Friday's audience was made up of law enforcement, social workers, and mental health professionals. The goal of each seminar is to arm parents with information to help their kids avoid trouble.

"If they could take preventative steps and stop their kids before they go down a road that will get them into legal trouble or harms their health, that would be great," said Chilcott.

Horizon Behavioral Health is funding the $4,000 cost of the program.

"I hope that this gives parents the confidence to be able to have open discussions with their teens, if they are finding things that are concerning to them," said Horizon Behavior Health prevention specialist, Brittany Holts.

People in the audience for Friday's session, such as Tracey Reichard, who works for the Virginia Domestic Violence Coalition, say the presentation was eye opening.

"All parents need to be aware that there is a possibility that their child may, at some point, fall to peer pressure," Reichard told WDBJ7. "They need to be aware of what's out there and how to help combat that."

Friday's event was the first of what police hope will be many seminars in the community. They plan to hold similar events in churches and schools for adult audiences.

