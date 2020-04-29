Bedford residents make thousands of masks

A group of citizens has come together to make masks of different designs.

Masks are clipped to a bench in front of the Bedford municipal building, available for anyone to take. WDBJ7 photo.

They're making them for places such as local grocery stores, the Bedford Police Department and healthcare workers.

They're also leaving masks in front of the town's municipal building.

They say their efforts are fueled by a shortage of personal protective equipment.

"So just learning to do it and then being able to just give those away to people who need them because it was in short supply - it feels so good to be able to just do something to make a difference," said Allison Stronza, Bedford resident.

The group says they've come together through social media.

