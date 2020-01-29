Bedford restaurant hosts free meal for first responders who worked school fire

First responders in Bedford were honored Wednesday with a special meal.

Beale's hosted a free, all-you-can eat barbecue buffet for firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement.

The event was a 'thank you' from Dave McCormick, a developer who owns both Beale's and the old Bedford Middle School. He wanted to recognize first responders for their hard work last week, battling the fire that nearly destroyed the school building.

"The effort that they put into that, saving the building, all of the people who showed up, really gave us the foundation for what's going to come next," McCormack said.

McCormack is hosting a public meeting at Beale's Wednesday night at 6 p.m., to detail his plans for the future of he fire-damaged school.

