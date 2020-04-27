Bedford starts new grant program to assist local businesses

Some businesses in the Town of Bedford remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, new light is being shined on the situation.

The town has approved a new grant program to help local businesses.

"The new small business program is intended to help businesses such as restaurants and retailers. Town council developed this program just last week, so this is one of those things they wanted to get out quickly for the businesses to be able to use," said Mary Zirkle, Town of Bedford economic development coordinator.

It comes at a time when many have closed due to the executive order that's in place.

However, approved applications are worth $5,000 and go towards things such as rent, utilities, inventory and marketing.

"We're finding out to keep businesses going so that they can get through the hump and over the hump, they need funds for those basic upkeep and operational costs," said Zirkle.

The intent of the program is to help locally-owned, non-franchise, brick and mortar businesses.

Town administration says they want to keep these local enterprises afloat.

"We know that our businesses are struggling. They're not open and they still have bills due, and I don't want to get them to the point to where they can't recruit and want them to open back up when they can," said Steve Rush, Town of Bedford mayor.

Funding for the program comes from the 2016 meals tax increase.

Right now, $150,000 is up for grabs.

"So that funding has been going towards incentives that the EDA is responsible for administering. So, council's just made a diversion of those funds to this immediate need right now," said Zirkle.

Applications are due May 15 and are found online here.

