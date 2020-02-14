Bedford workshop slated for community discussion

Residents are invited to share their ideas at a workshop for one busy intersection.

The purpose of that workshop is to share info about potential improvements to the Longwood Avenue and Independence Boulevard intersection.

The workshop deals directly with a study by the Central Virginia Planning District Commission.

That study looks at potential efficiency improvements for the intersection.

The Town of Bedford and VDOT will also be present.

"So we just want to hear from people what their concerns may be, what issues they may have had in the past with this just to see if there's some level of efficiency that we can gain through here," said Mary Zirkle, Town of Bedford Economic Development Coordinator.

That meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on February 18.

