Beer cocktails you can make at home for Super Bowl

(KOTA)
By Caitlin Francis
Published: Feb. 3, 2019 at 4:14 AM EST
Ashley Vinci, from Billy’s in Downtown Roanoke stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Morning to show viewers how to jazz up their Super Bowl parties with some beer cocktails.

She says use what you already have. Since beer is the most popular adult-beverage for the super bowl, she added a few extra ingredients.

Her citrus cocktail includes some whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a Blue Moon (or similar beer) with a garnish.

Her beer sangria recipe is muddled cucumber and strawberries with some sweetener (such as simple syrup) and a light beer (such as Coors).

Vinci says Valley Distributors will also be donating a portion of sales from every Coors purchase to Children’s Miracle Network this Super Bowl Sunday.

