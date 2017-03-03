Advertisement

Being the voice for a child in court

(KWTX)
By Bianca Holman
Published: Mar. 3, 2017 at 5:48 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There are more than 400 children in foster care. Children's Trust is in desperate need of more volunteers to help kids in the system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates speaks on behalf of a child during court proceedings. CASA says it needs more men and minority volunteers. They say being a volunteer doesn't require a lot of time, because they have volunteers from all types of backgrounds

Current volunteers say taking on the role is flexible and rewarding.

"Getting to know the families getting to know the children and feeling like when you go into court they really have a voice there is somebody that is there speaking for them," said Karen Falin, who started volunteering two years ago.

"And I see that the child is going some where he's going to be loved and nurtured that is what I need to see," said Lindsey Valentine, who has been a volunteer for 9 years.

CASA’s spring training begins in April. An application is available on their website.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating early Sunday shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

State

Coast Guard rescues 6 after boat overturns in Atlantic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The US. Coast Guard has rescued six people after a boat overturned off the coast of Virginia.

Local

Lynchburg Police investigating crash involving department vehicles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Two LPD vehicles crashed on Lakeside Drive just before 3 Monday morning.

News

Grown Here at Home: Want Free Produce? The Giving Garden in Salem Will Help You Out

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-related hospitalizations drop in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,369,037 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.0 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.2 percent reported Sunday.

Birthdays

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Teacher Goes Above and Beyond For Students of All Ages

Updated: 6 hours ago

Hometown Mentor

August Hometown Mentor: Botetourt Co. teacher goes above and beyond

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
Coronavirus has thrown a curve ball at school districts in all of our hometowns. But lucky for us, southwest Virginia is home to some of the best teachers around, including August’s Hometown Mentor.

Forecast

Monday, August 17, Morning FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago
We'll see more sunshine today with lowering humidity levels.

News

UVA Law School reports positive COVID-19 test in student body

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall
The school sent an email to the law school community on Sunday informing them of the confirmed positive test.