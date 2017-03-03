Being the voice for a child in court

There are more than 400 children in foster care. Children's Trust is in desperate need of more volunteers to help kids in the system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates speaks on behalf of a child during court proceedings. CASA says it needs more men and minority volunteers. They say being a volunteer doesn't require a lot of time, because they have volunteers from all types of backgrounds

Current volunteers say taking on the role is flexible and rewarding.

"Getting to know the families getting to know the children and feeling like when you go into court they really have a voice there is somebody that is there speaking for them," said Karen Falin, who started volunteering two years ago.

"And I see that the child is going some where he's going to be loved and nurtured that is what I need to see," said Lindsey Valentine, who has been a volunteer for 9 years.

CASA’s spring training begins in April. An application is available on their website.