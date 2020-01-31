Beloved Montgomery County first responder retires after four decades of service

Emergency services coordinator Neal Turner has been a familiar face on WDBJ7 over the years. From relaying information about emergency situations to sharing his passion for emergency services, Turner has worked along side us in Montgomery County for decades.

Friday, Jan. 31. was his official last day as the county's emergency services coordinator, a title he's held for over 30 years. Even though he's retiring, he says he's not going anywhere.

Four generations of Turners have called Montgomery County home. Three generations have been volunteer first responders.

"It's a place I wouldn't want to leave," Turner said. "I've never been without those alarms."

And at the end of the last week of January, Neal Turner cleaned out his office after a total of 42 years of service.

In the last 4 decades, Turner has volunteered with the Christiansburg Rescue Squad, worked as a sheriff's deputy, and been the Emergency Services Coordinator for the county.

"Neal today is exactly the way he was in high school. He's always had the gift of gab," Christiansburg fire chief and Turner's childhood friend, Billy Hanks said. "His passion for what he does is second to none."

"I think when you have a deep rooted love for something, mine just happens to be emergency services, it's deeper than a job," Turner said.

So deep it's touched the lives of nearly every member of the community.

"Neal could take a person he does not know, talk to them for thirty minutes, and speak to them personally, as if he'd known them his whole life," Hanks said.

WDBJ7 asked Christiansburg's mayor and Turner's longtime family friend what was the most important thing people could learn from him.

"Humility," Mayor Mike Barber said. "And a sense of pride in what he does and how he serves."

Along with his emergency services career, he's also been a pastor for many years. Though his most powerful message probably wasn't one he preached from the pulpit.

"What we do on the street is very difficult sometimes," Hanks said. "And to know that Neal was there, in his spiritual capacity, he was able to have some kind words to say to us and to say to families that may be going through a really rough time."

"If we're going to demonstrate God's love to us, you have to be compassionate to other people or you fail," Turner said.

Turner told WDBJ7 that he and his wife are staying in Christiansburg where he can spend more time with family and their three dogs.

