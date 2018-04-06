Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s annual “Free Cone Day” celebration is back

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2018 at 4:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Free Cone Day is back! On April 10th, Ben & Jerry’s 40th Free Cone Day arrives and as always, YOU are invited to celebrate.

Ice cream lovers will be able to choose a longtime favorite like Cookie Dough, or dig their spoons into something completely new. Your appetite is the only limit to the number of times you can get back in line.

This celebration is hardly a surprise. The company's first Free Cone Day was way back in 1979. Back then, it was highly unusual for a company to share, rather than sell, its product, but Ben and Jerry wanted to thank their dedicated, ice cream loving community for helping them get through their first year. These days, Ben & Jerry's hands out more than one million free scoops of ice cream across the world each April.

"We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Jostein Solheim. "To us it's a chance to have a bit of a party, to build connections with our fans, and show them how much we appreciate them!"

To be part of the euphoria and to find a participating Scoop Shop in your area, visit www.BenJerry.com.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

The Coves concert venue is half-way it's 16 concert season near Smith Mountain Lake
Coves music venue thrives despite pandemic upstart
Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent
The UVA Rotunda
UVA: Students who didn’t meet vaccine mandate disenrolled
L. Douglas Wilder Poll indicates close race for Virginia governor
WATCH: Virginia Tech President Sands, Professor Marr host virtual conversation on COVID-19