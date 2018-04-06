Ben & Jerry’s annual “Free Cone Day” celebration is back

Free Cone Day is back! On April 10th, Ben & Jerry’s 40th Free Cone Day arrives and as always, YOU are invited to celebrate.

Ice cream lovers will be able to choose a longtime favorite like Cookie Dough, or dig their spoons into something completely new. Your appetite is the only limit to the number of times you can get back in line.

This celebration is hardly a surprise. The company's first Free Cone Day was way back in 1979. Back then, it was highly unusual for a company to share, rather than sell, its product, but Ben and Jerry wanted to thank their dedicated, ice cream loving community for helping them get through their first year. These days, Ben & Jerry's hands out more than one million free scoops of ice cream across the world each April.

"We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Jostein Solheim. "To us it's a chance to have a bit of a party, to build connections with our fans, and show them how much we appreciate them!"

To be part of the euphoria and to find a participating Scoop Shop in your area, visit www.BenJerry.com.