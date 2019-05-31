Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s plans to release CBD-infused ice cream

With flavors such as &amp;quot;Half Baked&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;Dave Matthews Band Magic...
With flavors such as &amp;quot;Half Baked&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;Dave Matthews Band Magic Brownies,&amp;quot; the ice cream company probably won't have a hard time coming up with a creative name for its newest addition.(WDBJ)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: May. 31, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT
The makers of Ben & Jerry’s intend to hop in on the newest food trend: CBD.

Ben & Jerry's announced Thursday, May 30, that the ice cream company plans to infuse CBD in ice cream.

"Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you!' the company tweeted.

According to a press release from Ben & Jerry's titled, "Ben & Jerry's Wants in on the Budding CBD Industry," once CBD is legalized at the federal level, foodies can expect to see the ice cream on shelves.

With flavors such as "

" and "

," the ice cream company probably won't have a hard time coming up with a creative name for its newest addition.

The FDA is set to hold a public hearing on the legalization of CBD in food and beverages on Friday, May 31.

