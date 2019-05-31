Ben & Jerry’s plans to release CBD-infused ice cream
The makers of Ben & Jerry’s intend to hop in on the newest food trend: CBD.
Ben & Jerry's announced Thursday, May 30, that the ice cream company plans to infuse CBD in ice cream.
"Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you!' the company tweeted.
According to a press release from Ben & Jerry's titled, "Ben & Jerry's Wants in on the Budding CBD Industry," once CBD is legalized at the federal level, foodies can expect to see the ice cream on shelves.
With flavors such as "
" and "
," the ice cream company probably won't have a hard time coming up with a creative name for its newest addition.
The FDA is set to hold a public hearing on the legalization of CBD in food and beverages on Friday, May 31.
Find out more about the new CBD-infused ice cream
.