Ben & Jerry’s plans to release CBD-infused ice cream

The makers of Ben & Jerry’s intend to hop in on the newest food trend: CBD.

Ben & Jerry's announced Thursday, May 30, that the ice cream company plans to infuse CBD in ice cream.

"Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you!' the company tweeted.

According to a press release from Ben & Jerry's titled, "Ben & Jerry's Wants in on the Budding CBD Industry," once CBD is legalized at the federal level, foodies can expect to see the ice cream on shelves.

The FDA is set to hold a public hearing on the legalization of CBD in food and beverages on Friday, May 31.

