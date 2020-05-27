Ben & Jerry’s sends new ice cream into stratosphere

(CNN/Gray News) – Three. Two. One.

Ben and Jerry's launched a new flavor this week. And this time it was literal.

The ice cream maker sent a pint into the stratosphere on a balloon, some 20 miles above the Earth.

The space-themed flavor is called Boots On The Moooo’n and was developed for “Space Force,” a Netflix comedy series that debuts Friday.

In the show, the Space Force is tasked with putting boots on the ground on the moon.

“While Space Force works to get boots (back) on the moon, this cosmic concoction will launch your dreams into orbit,” Ben & Jerry’s website says.

“With fudgy astronaut cows & toffee meteors, space couldn't be any sweeter. Unless the moon was made out of sugar cookie dough.”

Ben & Jerry’s says you’ll be able to find the new flavor at participating scoop shops over the months to come as they reopen across the United States.

